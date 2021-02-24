Judge greenlights animal advocates' lawsuit over novel cow manure drug

A lawsuit by animal advocates against the Food and Drug Administration alleging a drug meant to reduce ammonia gas from cow dung is potentially unsafe for human consumption may go forward, a judge in San Francisco federal court said.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) and others claim the FDA violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) when it approved Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Experior, which reduces gas emissions from manure. Ammonia buildup can pose a threat to feedlot operations and cause respiratory distress in humans.

