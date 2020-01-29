Judge halts case awarding $58 mln in arbitration over failed Spanish solar project

A Washington D.C. federal judge on Monday stayed a bid by a Luxembourg-based renewable energy company seeking to enforce a $58 million (53.3 million euro) arbitral award against Spain over a failed solar energy project.

In a ruling that did not address the case’s merits, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington D.C. issued a temporary stay, saying that it would serve judicial economy to prevent the litigation of the same issue in two separate forums since a Swedish court is also considering enforcement of NovEnergia II - Energy & Environment’s award.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GyH4UY