Judge okays lawsuit against W.Va. officials over coal mine reclamation program

A federal judge in Huntington, West Virginia, refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses the state of failing its legal obligations in connection with the reclamation of more than 100 non-producing coal mines.

Handing a preliminary win to the coalition of green groups that brought the case, U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers denied the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) bid to toss the lawsuit, rejecting its argument that the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution barred the citizen lawsuit against a state in federal court.

