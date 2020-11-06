Judge pauses lawsuit after permit frozen for $9.4 bln plastic plant near historic Black cemeteries

A federal judge in Washington D.C. stayed a lawsuit by environmentalists over the construction of a $9.4 billion plastic plant near historic Black cemeteries in Louisiana. The ruling Thursday came a day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it was reevaluating its prior issuance of a water-quality permit.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss granted the Corps’ request to put the lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and other green groups on hold while the government reevaluates portion of the permit it handed a subsidiary of Taiwanese company Formosa Petrochemical Corp in September 2019 to discharge excavated soil into wetlands and the Mississippi River.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l4D2WG