Judge postpones 'secret science' rule, harbors doubts on rule's validity

A federal judge in Great Falls, Montana has ruled that the Trump administration was wrong to fast-track a final rule that limits what scientific research the Environmental Protection Agency can use to formulate regulations, adding his findings cast doubt on the so-called “secret science” rule’s legality.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris late on Wednesday sided with plaintiffs Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Montana Environmental Information Center and others in their lawsuit filed Jan. 11 against the EPA, concluding that the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by making the rule effective immediately upon its publication on Jan. 6, rather than 30 days after. The judge reasoned that the EPA unlawfully circumvented the APA’s month-long notice requirement by casting the rule as procedural rather than a substantive one.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r0jOUL