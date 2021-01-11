Judge 'reluctantly' postpones attorney Donziger's trial for fifth time

Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan ordered yet another postponement of Steven Donziger’s trial on Monday, after the court’s chief judge recently reupped a November order suspending in-person operations and leaving in-person bench trials to the discretion of presiding judges.

Donziger, the American lawyer who spent more than two decades suing Chevron Corp over pollution in Ecuador, was facing a civil trial next Tuesday for criminal contempt, which is now rescheduled for May 10.

