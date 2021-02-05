Judge says DOI didn't calculate true 'cost' of Navajo coal mine expansion

A federal judge in Billings, Montana has ruled that the Department of the Interior should have used an Obama-era protocol for measuring emissions’ impact when determining whether to authorize an expansion project for a Navajo-owned coal mine in the state’s south.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters on Wednesday agreed in part with claims by WildEarth Guardians and Montana Environmental Information Center that the DOI violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it concluded in 2016 that plans to expand the Spring Creek surface coal mine in Big Horn county by 1,100 acres did not present significant environmental risks.

