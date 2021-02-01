Judge scraps Trump's EPA 'secret science' rule

A federal judge in Great Falls, Montana on Monday threw out a Trump-era rule that limits what scientific research the Environmental Protection Agency can use to formulate regulations, hours after the Biden administration pleaded with the court to do so.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris handed the environmentalists who sued during the last days of the Trump presidency a victory by granting the motion by Biden’s EPA to vacate and remand to the agency the so-called “secret science” rule, whose legal basis the judge said last week in a separate opinion he had begun to doubt.

