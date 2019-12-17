Judge sinks sewage pollution lawsuit in Puerto Rico

A federal judge in Puerto Rico has dismissed a lawsuit by a San Juan resident accusing the island’s sewer authority of letting raw sewage spill into a river snaking through the city.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gustavo Gelpi in San Juan on Thursday ruled that even if spills were ongoing, the Clean Water Act (CWA) barred Natalia Cebollero’s citizen’s lawsuit because the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) had entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency to address the problem.

