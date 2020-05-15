Judge tosses CERCLA lawsuit against U.S. Steel over coke plant emissions

A federal judge in Pittsburgh on Thursday dismissed a complaint by an environmental group that alleged United States Steel Corporation failed to report to a national emergency response center excessive levels of air pollutants from a coke plant that occurred after fires damaged pollution control machinery.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan in the Western District of Pennsylvania ruled that U.S. Steel’s burning of the coke did not need to be reported to the National Response Center under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) because the emissions fell under an exception for pollutants regulated by Clean Air Act (CAA) permits.

