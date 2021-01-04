Judge tosses lawsuit over water permit for $9.4 bln plant near historic cemeteries

A federal judge in Washington D.C. dismissed a lawsuit by environmentalists challenging the authorization of a water-quality permit for the construction of a $9.4 billion plastic plant near historic Black cemeteries in Louisiana, remanding the validation back to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow it to reassess alternative sites.

The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Friday comes nearly two months after the Corps of Engineers suspended for reevaluation the permit it handed a subsidiary of Taiwanese company Formosa Petrochemical Corp to discharge excavated soil into the Mississippi River.

