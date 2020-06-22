Lawsuits filed as new federal water protections rule takes effect

Separate coalitions of tribes and of environmental groups have sued in federal courts in Seattle and in Tucson, Arizona, challenging the Trump administration’s new rule as it took effect Monday that narrows the scope of water bodies protected from pollution.

In one of the lawsuits, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and five other tribes in Arizona allege in Arizona federal district court that the administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which rolls back Obama-era protections from pollutants such as fertilizers and pesticides to certain waterways like seasonal streams and wetlands, violates the goals of the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit also alleges the rule is arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.

