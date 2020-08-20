Minn. governor appeals Enbridge's Line 3 citing decreasing oil demand

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s administration petitioned on Wednesday a state appellate court in a bid to stop a public utilities regulator’s authorization of a pipeline project by Enbridge Inc, arguing that the permission should have been denied because demand for the crude oil the pipeline carries is decreasing.

In yet another challenge by Walz to Enbridge’s Line 3 project, the Minnesota Department of Commerce sued in the state’s Court of Appeals the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for having rejected its call to reconsider the regulator’s issuance in May of two authorizations required for the project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Q8im2n