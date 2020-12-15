N.C. residents' lawsuit against CSX over flooding back on track - 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a putative class action lawsuit by businesses and residents of southern North Carolina town accusing CSX Transportation of bearing responsibility for their neighborhoods’ repeated flooding.

In a 3-0 ruling, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said that while the lower court rightly rejected the Lumberton, North Carolina plaintiffs’ tort claims, a claim that the freight rail company should have done more, under an agreement with local authorities to protect them from floodwater during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, could proceed.

