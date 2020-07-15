New York prevails in challenge to EPA over cross-border air pollution

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must review a petition by New York state, New York City and New Jersey contending that nine upwind states emit excessive amounts of smog-producing pollutants that pollute their air.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the EPA’s refusal to help the two states cut their own smog levels by looking into the allegations followed a “convoluted” reasoning, ultimately making for an arbitrary and capricious decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B4FKtM