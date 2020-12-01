New York town sues 3M over 'forever chemical' drinking water pollution

The town of Hempstead, New York sued 3M Co, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company and The Chemours Company in federal court, accusing the chemical makers of contaminating their drinking water supplies with toxic substances.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday, the town claims the companies manufactured, marketed and sold per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of chemicals used in polymer plastics and consumer products, despite knowing the soluble substances would likely contaminate surface and ground water in towns such as Hempstead, in the state’s south.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ochubP