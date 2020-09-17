Ohio top court says Duke Energy off the hook for costly meter-reading error

Duke Energy Ohio Inc cannot be held responsible by Ohio’s utility regulator for its failure, as the meter-data-management agent, to accurately estimate how much electricity end-use supplier Direct Energy Business LLC sold a large industrial facility in 2013 through Duke’s grid, the Ohio Supreme Court said Thursday.

In a slip opinion, the court’s justices unanimously reversed a decision by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), which had found Duke responsible for error, for which Direct said it was over-billed by $2 million. Ohio’s highest court said that because Duke’s responsibility toward Direct was to meter the power it purchases from wholesale-power market PJM Interconnection, rather than to sell power, it was at the time of the mishap not acting as a public utility over which PUCO has jurisdiction.

