Oregon judge tosses cattlemens' bid to limit protected waters law

A federal judge in Portland has dismissed a case by Oregon cattlemen who sought to limit the types of waters that are protected from pollution under federal law, finding that the plaintiff had not shown they suffered an injury.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Thursday tossed from the bench the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during oral arguments that to determine whether to enjoin the agency from enforcing its protections under the Clean Water Act (CWA) of seasonal waters known as intermittent tributaries, attorneys from both sides said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fBbaWU