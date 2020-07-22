Penn. AG charges National Fuel and subcontractor of 'environmental crimes'

Pennsylvania’s attorney general on Wednesday charged National Fuel Gas Supply Corp and a subcontractor with violating clean water state law by polluting a stream and groundwater in western Pennsylvania while upgrading a natural gas pipeline.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged National Fuel and subcontractor Southeast Directional Drilling of “environmental crimes” for allegedly ignoring the leaking of industrial waste in Washington County during the installation of new sections of its Line N.

