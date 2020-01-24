Penn. top court vacates trespass ruling on fracking neighbors' gas and oil

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a state court ruling that had found Houston-based Southwestern Energy was liable for trespass by extracting gas from underneath neighboring land via wells on its own property, vacating and remanding a decision that had vexed the state’s fracking industry by potentially exposing it to a new form of liability.

In a 5-2 ruling, the justices found that the superior court erred in finding that the “rule of capture” does not apply to hydraulic fracturing. The more than 100-year-old rule states that property owners can claim oil or gas they can capture from under their property so long as there has been no trespass.

