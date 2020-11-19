Pittsburgh water utility to plead guilty of polluting its own water supply

Pittsburgh’s water utility said Wednesday it would enter a guilty plea after federal authorities charged it with dumping sludge from a water treatment facility for more than seven years directly into the same river from which it draws its water.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) said it had reached the plea agreement after its employees dumped sludge from its Aspinwall Water Treatment Plant from 2010 to May 2017 that subsequently built up into islets in the Allegheny River.

