Plaintiffs head back to judge that shot down first settlement with Bayer over PCBs

Class action plaintiffs who are suing Bayer’s Monsanto Co over claims that polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, the company manufactured contaminated their stormwater will move on Thursday in court for the approval of a revised version of a settlement with the agrochemicals company, months after a federal judge rejected the initial deal over concerns it was “overly broad.”

U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles will hold a hearing to discuss the 2,528 class members’ renewed motion for preliminary approval of the deal, in which Monsanto offers to pay them a net amount of $550 million to end their 2015 lawsuit, which alleged that the company is liable for PCB contamination of stormwater runoff. The company denies liability.

