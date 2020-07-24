Westlaw News
July 24, 2020 / 1:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Plastics company and enviros agree to delay $9.4 bln petrochemical facility construction

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

The subsidiary of a Taiwanese plastics company seeking to build a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex in eastern Louisiana has proposed delaying the facility’s construction in the wake up of a bid by environmental groups last week to immediately stop the project.

In a proposed order entered on Thursday in Washington, D.C., federal court, FG LA LLC said that it will delay the facility’s construction to no earlier than Feb. 1 or when the case reaches an outcome on the merits, in exchange for the green groups behind the lawsuit setting aside a motion for preliminary injunction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jBQ3Hd

