Plastics company and enviros agree to delay $9.4 bln petrochemical facility construction

The subsidiary of a Taiwanese plastics company seeking to build a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex in eastern Louisiana has proposed delaying the facility’s construction in the wake up of a bid by environmental groups last week to immediately stop the project.

In a proposed order entered on Thursday in Washington, D.C., federal court, FG LA LLC said that it will delay the facility’s construction to no earlier than Feb. 1 or when the case reaches an outcome on the merits, in exchange for the green groups behind the lawsuit setting aside a motion for preliminary injunction.

