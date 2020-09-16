Relief uncertain in newly-filed NEPA case over Colo gas and oil leases - experts

A federal plan that opens up vast areas in western Colorado to oil and gas drilling should be canceled because it violates protections to nearby residents under National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), green groups said on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed in Denver federal court one day after rollbacks to NEPA by the Trump administration took effect.

The Western Slope Conservation Center (WSCC) and two other groups sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over its approval in April of a plan that clears the way for the leasing of more than 870,000 acres of land located near communities boasting a quarter of a million residents.

