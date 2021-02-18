Rights groups call out Donziger prosecuting firm's ties to oil industry in letter to DOJ

A coalition of 13 human rights and environmental watchdogs as well as a lawyers’ guild in an open letter made public on Wednesday called on the Biden administration’s nominee for attorney general, Merrick Garland, to investigate “disturbing legal attacks” against American lawyer Steven Donziger.

The letter’s signatories, including Amnesty International USA, Global Witness, Amazon Watch and the National Lawyers Guild, accuse the firm Seward & Kissel, which is prosecuting Donziger in a high-profile criminal contempt case in Manhattan federal court, of having “deep ties to the oil industry and an ongoing attorney-client relationship to Chevron.” The signatories also say this case and another against Donziger will have a “chilling effect” on lawyers and advocates “who oppose the fossil fuel industry.”

