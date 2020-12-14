SCOTUS sides with New Mexico in water war with Texas

New Mexico should not be responsible for Pecos River water intended for Texas that evaporated while New Mexico held it in a reservoir to prevent flooding following a tropical storm, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday.

In an 8-0 ruling, the court rejected Texas’ bid to be compensated under the states’ Pecos River Compact for some of the 21,000 acre-feet of the river’s water that farmers and ranchers depend on to irrigate their land, finding invalid Texas’ argument that the water lost to evaporation was actually not intended for the state’s benefit.

