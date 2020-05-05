SCOTUS vacates ruling holding Kinder liable for indirect water pollution

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a lower court judgment that held Kinder Morgan Energy Partners liable for indirectly polluting water with gasoline spilled in 2014 that environmental groups say has polluted nearby streams and wetlands by traveling through groundwater.

The justices granted Kinder’s petition for certiorari and sent the case back to the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, saying that it should reconsider it in light of SCOTUS’ recent ruling in County of Maui, Hawaii v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund that clarifies the extent to which discharges that indirectly reach navigable water through groundwater fall under the Clean Water Act’s (CWA) scope.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z8kZvY