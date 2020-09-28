Shell must face claims R.I. terminal unprepared for climate-change effects

Shell Oil Products US must face claims by environmentalists in Providence federal court that it violates the Clean Water Act (CWA) and other laws by failing to prepare a bulk storage and fuel terminal in Providence for near-term climate change impacts.

U.S. District Court Judge William Smith denied for the most part Shell’s motion to dismiss claims against it by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), concluding that while the plaintiff cannot sue for long-term harms it fears from the release of pollutants at the facility in the event of extreme weather exacerbated by climate change, its claims for potential near-term harm can proceed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3n16fmL