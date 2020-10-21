Showdown at the BLM corral: Montana senator fires out bill to oust director Pendley

A U.S. senator introduced a bill Wednesday to prohibit the Trump administration from appealing a federal court ruling that forbids William Pendley, a deputy director at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), from continuing to unlawfully exercise the authority of BLM director.

The legislation introduced by Senator Jon Tester of Montana proposes to bar the Department of Justice from asking a federal court of appeal to review the September ruling, which says that the administration has violated the appointment clause of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act by illegally keeping Pendley for 424 days at the helm of the BLM rather than appointing a U.S. Senate-confirmed official.

