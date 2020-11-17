Small refinery gets second win in battle for renewable-fuel hardship exemption

A federal appeals court vacated for the second time on Tuesday a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency denial of small oil refinery Ergon West Virginia Inc’s (EWVI) request for an exemption from the country’s biofuel regulations after finding the agency had treated a similar business differently, to EWVI’s disadvantage.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked the EPA to redo the analysis it conducted to decide that EWVI did not qualify for a hardship waiver for small refineries from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program. It said it was “concerned” by new evidence suggesting that the agency had treated another company’s production of lubricant in addition to vehicle-fuel as helping its case for its waiver, while treating EWVI’s lubricant production as undermining its waiver petition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3f7kXoO