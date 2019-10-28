South Dakota stands down on "riot-boosting" laws aimed at curbing pipeline protests

South Dakota has reached a deal to settle a lawsuit challenging legislation the state adopted to curb protests against the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline by agreeing not to enforce portions of the laws that a federal judge had temporarily blocked last month.

In a joint motion filed on Thursday, environmental and indigenous groups and the state asked U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol in Sioux Falls to approve the deal and dismiss the lawsuit.

