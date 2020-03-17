Spill plan for 67-year-old pipeline does not need to meet enviros’ 'perfection standard' – judge

The U.S. Coast Guard did not wrongly approve a contingency plan to clean up an oil spill that could potentially result from the leak of an Enbridge Inc pipeline that runs in waters of the Great Lakes, a federal judge in Michigan has ruled.

Judge Thomas Ludington with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said on Monday that the Coast Guard had not violated the 1990 Oil Pollution Act (OPA) nor the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it certified in 2017 an oil-spill plan for the pipeline’s portion in the Straits of Mackinac, which two environmental groups challenged on grounds it was inadequate under ice-sheet or high-wave conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TVdkZE