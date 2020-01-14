State court yanks permits for $1 bln Minnesota copper-nickel mine project

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a decision by Minnesota regulators to grant permits to a Glencore Inc-controlled company seeking to set up a mining operation costing nearly $1 billion, siding with environmentalists who had requested a review of its mining and dam-safety permits.

A three-judge panel said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) erred in issuing a mining permit without a definite term and was also remiss in denying a request by more than half-a-dozen green groups to review the potential environmental effects of PolyMet Mining Corp’s planned mine in Minnesota’s northeast. They affirmed the transfer of an existing permit.

