States, enviros sue against light bulb energy-saving rule reversal

A coalition of state attorneys general and environmental groups have sued the Trump administration accusing it of violating federal energy law by rolling back Obama-era standards for energy-efficient light bulbs that would have affected half of all those used in residential settings.

In separate petitions for review filed late on Monday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a group of 16 states, led by California and New York, and six environmental groups allege that the administration’s move violates the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), which prohibits the U.S. Department of Energy from adopting new energy standards that weaken prior ones.

