Ten states throw weight behind N.C. in bid to reverse FERC's green light of hydro dam

A federal appeals court Tuesday allowed 10 states, including California and Washington, to weigh in on a lawsuit by North Carolina’s environmental regulator that accuses the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of having unlawfully stripped the state of its power to block or authorize an energy infrastructure project.

The coalition of states says it is worried about FERC’s waiver of North Carolina’s authority under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) to rule on a McMahan Hydroelectric LLC’s license application for the 600-kilowatt Bynum Hydroelectric Project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30HC5LQ