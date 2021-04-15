Texas counties sue feds over Dallas-to-Houston bullet train project

Six Texas counties and a community group are suing the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) in Waco, Texas, federal court for wrongly approving the multibillion-dollar construction of a 240-mile high-speed rail link between Dallas and Houston because it botched the project’s environmental-impacts study.

Eastern Texas counties including Waller and Grimes as well as Texans against High-Speed Rail sued on Wednesday the FRA, part of the Department of Transportation, which it accuses of approving the project in violation of the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) because it failed to adequately consider reasonable alternatives to Central Japan Railway Company’s bullet-train technology.

