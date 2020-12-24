The energy and environment lawsuits that marked 2020

The year 2020 saw the U.S. Supreme Court decide in a landmark ruling that a federal waters pollution law applies to indirect discharges of pollutants, while circuit court decisions gave a boost to renewable energy markets and strengthened lawsuits by states and municipalities over damages to their infrastructures they attribute to energy companies.

Below is a list of landmark U.S. energy and environment lawsuits that marked 2020:

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aG2AY7