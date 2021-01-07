Tyco Fire settles 'forever chemical' lawsuit with Wisconsin households

Tyco Fire Products LP agreed in Charleston, South Carolina federal court on Thursday to settle a putative class action lawsuit by some 200 households in northern Wisconsin who claim a nearby site that tests firefighting foam contaminated their drinking water with a toxic chemical.

Tyco and another subsidiary of Johnson Controls International PLC said that together with chemical company ChemDesign Products Incorporated, they will pay $17.5 million to end the claims of residents of the town of Peshtigo that per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contained in the fire-suppressant foam tested at the nearby Tyco Fire Technology Center in Marinette, dangerously leaked into their private drinking-water wells.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39qexyX