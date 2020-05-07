Umbrella insurance policy did not cover $1 mln oil spill cleanup - judge

A federal judge in Great Falls, Montana has ruled that an insurance company that is a subsidiary of Old Republic International Corporation is not liable for coverage of an accidental oil spill by a crude oil business that contaminated nearby upland and wetlands in the northern part of the state and whose cleanup may exceed $1 million.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled on Wednesday that a backup insurance policy with a $1 million liability limit BITCO General Insurance Corporation sold J. Burns Brown Operating Co excluded coverage for property damages caused by pollution, rejecting the oil company’s argument that the exclusion clause was ambiguous.

