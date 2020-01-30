U.S. Navy, green groups propose settlement of ships' pollution lawsuit

The U.S. Navy has tentatively agreed to cease for 10 years the underwater scraping of the hulls of decommissioned ships in waters near Seattle in a move that would resolve a lawsuit in which an Indian tribe and environmental groups in Washington state accused it of discharging pollutants without a permit.

The proposed consent decree filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on Wednesday would resolve claims by the Suquamish Tribe, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance and the Washington Environmental Council that the Navy was acting in violation of the Clean Water Act when it blasted waste debris off the hull of the Ex-U.S.S. Independence into the Puget Sound.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RHhfZa