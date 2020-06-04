W. Virginia judge OKs citizen lawsuit v. coal mine despite existing consent decree

A federal judge in Bluefield, West Virginia on Wednesday allowed to proceed a lawsuit by environmental groups who say a coal company is violating water pollution laws by excessively discharging a toxic substance at a mining complex where a consent decree addressing discharges of the same substance is already in force.

Senior U.S. District Judge David Farber of the Southern District of West Virginia ruled that the groups led by the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition could sue Bluestone Coal Corporation under the Clean Water Act (CWA) citizen suit provision for allegedly discharging into a river excessive levels of selenium from sections of its Red Fox Surface Mine because the alleged violations are not covered by the consent decree.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/307Hj4i