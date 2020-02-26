Water association with 31,000 members sues PFAS suppliers, claiming water contamination

An association representing 31,000 rural water providers and a western Tennessee town filed a proposed class action lawsuit on Tuesday in Washington D.C. federal court against 3M Company and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and five other chemical manufacturers, accusing the companies of contaminating their water wells with a chemical they say is hazardous.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the town of Millington and the National Rural Water Association said the companies sold firefighting foam laced with per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) to military installations, airports and firefighting training facilities that used or stocked it in the vicinity of their wells, despite knowing the chemicals were toxic and could leak into groundwater.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VnIQkc