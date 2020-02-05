Wolverine moves to settle Michigan PFAS lawsuit for $69.5 mln

Shoemaker Wolverine World Wide Inc and Michigan authorities have entered a consent decree that formalizes an agreement made last December to settle a lawsuit that accuses the company of contaminating residential water wells with hazardous chemicals it used at a former tannery.

In a consent decree that would resolve a lawsuit by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) accusing the company of violating state environmental law by releasing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) that contaminated surface and groundwater, Wolverine agreed on Monday in Grand Rapids federal court to pay $69.5 million to provide town-supplied drinking water to affected residents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bgmA10