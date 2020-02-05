Westlaw News
February 5, 2020 / 1:43 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Wolverine moves to settle Michigan PFAS lawsuit for $69.5 mln

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

Shoemaker Wolverine World Wide Inc and Michigan authorities have entered a consent decree that formalizes an agreement made last December to settle a lawsuit that accuses the company of contaminating residential water wells with hazardous chemicals it used at a former tannery.

In a consent decree that would resolve a lawsuit by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) accusing the company of violating state environmental law by releasing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) that contaminated surface and groundwater, Wolverine agreed on Monday in Grand Rapids federal court to pay $69.5 million to provide town-supplied drinking water to affected residents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bgmA10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below