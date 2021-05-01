Ohio Supreme Court orders Columbus to act on $87 mln renewable energy proposal

The Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that the city council of Columbus wrongly refused to act on a developer’s controversial proposal that could result in $87 million of city money being transferred to privately-run renewable energy development funds.

In a 5-2 ruling on Thursday, the court concluded that the Columbus City Council had abused its discretion when it denied, because of a title it deemed misleading, a petition by residents working with a company called ProEnergy Ohio who asked for their proposal to appear on a May 4 statewide primary election ballot.

