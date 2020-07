WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it would retain current air quality standards for ozone despite calls by environmental groups to strengthen them, winning support from the oil industry and Chamber of Commerce.

The agency will keep in place the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone set by the Obama administration in 2015 of 70 parts per billion. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chris Reese)