Donziger's ex-lawyer, Chevron clash over bid to hold him in contempt of court

American lawyer Aaron Page clashed with Chevron Corp over its bid to hold him in contempt of court for allegedly helping embattled attorney Steven Donziger profit from a fraudulent $9.5 billion judgment against the oil company in Ecuador.

In a Wednesday court filing, Page told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan that a March 4 appeals court decision to narrow a civil contempt finding against Donziger “eliminates the foundation” for claiming he was also in contempt for failing to give Chevron funds tied to the judgment as previously ordered by the district court.

