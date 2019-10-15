IN BRIEF: 4th Circuit stays Mountain Valley Pipeline wildlife permits

A U.S. court of appeals sided with environmental groups and put on hold permits needed to build the $4.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline, a joint project of EQM Midstream Partners and several energy companies to transport natural gas across the state of Virginia.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered on Friday to stay two wildlife protection permits, granting the relief sought by environmental groups in a lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oJtBUH