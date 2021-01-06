Trump finalizes new migratory bird rule that allows for incidental killings

The Trump administration finalized on Tuesday a rule that rolls back protections against the inadvertent killing of migratory birds, a move that experts said the Biden administration will likely seek to annul.

The rule by the Fish and Wildlife Service formalizes a Trump era reinterpretation of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) that narrows the definition of an illegal “taking” under the law to deliberate actions, after energy companies and other businesses opposed the MBTA as too broad.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XbarVs