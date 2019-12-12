NCR Corp to pay $245 mln for Michigan Superfund cleanup

Atlanta, Georgia-based NCR Corporation on Wednesday agreed to pay $245 million to cover cleanup costs along a Michigan river contaminated by a hazardous chemical that coated scraps of paper the company sold in the late 1960s and early 1970s to mills that reprocessed it.

In a proposed consent decree filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, NCR agreed to reimburse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Michigan for a portion of past and future cleanup costs at the site along the Kalamazoo River contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35hDyJ7