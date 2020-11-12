Niskanen Center chief counsel on enviros' unprecedented gains in pipeline litigation

On the heels of significant wins for environmental groups that have put billion-dollar pipelines on hold and led to costly delays in construction, Niskanen Center chief counsel reflects on successful strategies and discusses new ones.

Reuters spoke Wednesday with David Bookbinder, chief counsel at the Washington think tank Niskanen Center, who has litigated dozens of environmental cases, including Massachusetts v. EPA, the landmark 2007 case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that carbon dioxide was a pollutant that could be regulated under the Clean Air Act, as Sierra Club’s counsel.

